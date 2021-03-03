PTON (PTON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. PTON has a total market capitalization of $239,789.77 and $75.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PTON has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PTON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00783158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00033704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

