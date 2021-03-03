Public Mint Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.36 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Public Mint has a market cap of $16.36 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded flat against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00050349 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

