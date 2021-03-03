Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

