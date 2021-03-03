Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,227. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

