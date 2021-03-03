PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up 1.3% of Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $111,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

