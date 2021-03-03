PumaPay (PMA) Hits Market Cap of $21.99 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $21.99 million and $438,993.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.71 or 0.00781500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00027848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00062228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,076,432,231 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

