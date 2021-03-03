Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $484.15 million and $95.16 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.75 or 0.00793852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00028336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00046025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

