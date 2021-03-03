Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

PSTG traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $7,991,533.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

