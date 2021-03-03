Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $30.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. 89,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $62,124,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $31,092,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 228.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.