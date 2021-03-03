Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 8,542,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,085,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $7,991,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 651.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

