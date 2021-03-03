PWR Coin Achieves Market Cap of $4.70 Million (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 1,488.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 159.3% against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $329.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,411.80 or 0.99817104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00041849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.98 or 0.00986016 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.27 or 0.00442090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00294774 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00095855 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006467 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00039551 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

