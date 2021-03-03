Pylon Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,352.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One Pylon Network token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $507,818.66 and approximately $2,352.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.21 or 0.00790288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00028053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Pylon Network Token Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

