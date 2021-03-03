PYRO Network One Day Volume Reaches $15.00 (PYRO)

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded 89.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. PYRO Network has a total market capitalization of $39,931.86 and approximately $15.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PYRO Network has traded 194% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PYRO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00483365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00073283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00078471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00079459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00054822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00478525 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

PYRO Network Coin Profile

PYRO Network’s total supply is 815,000,515 coins and its circulating supply is 809,987,403 coins. The official message board for PYRO Network is medium.com/@pyronetwork . PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . PYRO Network’s official website is pyro.network . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PYRO Network Coin Trading

