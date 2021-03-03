Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 43.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $15,069.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $7.91 or 0.00015450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.00484806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00073481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00079371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00082768 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00054993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.54 or 0.00489498 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

