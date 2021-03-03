Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for SciPlay Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SciPlay in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCPL. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

SCPL stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.