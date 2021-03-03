Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crane in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

NYSE:CR opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 548,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $55,959,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

