Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Lifted by DA Davidson

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crane from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of CR opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.72 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.