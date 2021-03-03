Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Five Star Senior Living Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Five Star Senior Living’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

FVE opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 174.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 339,170.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 360.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.