Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Reduced by Wedbush

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.68). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.41 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

ICPT opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 447,294 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

