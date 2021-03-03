Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Lowered by Analyst

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kaman in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. Kaman has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,665.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 28.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 285,249 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kaman by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kaman by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

