Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Decreased by Capital One Financial

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NSA. Truist upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE NSA opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

