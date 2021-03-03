Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Increased by Analyst

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Semler Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

SMLR stock opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.02 million, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $118.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

