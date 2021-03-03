Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Allakos Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Allakos in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

ALLK has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. Allakos has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

