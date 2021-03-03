Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Tilly’s stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.30 million, a P/E ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 75.4% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 827,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 355,648 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 151,812 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 144,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

