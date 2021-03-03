QANplatform (QARK) Achieves Market Cap of $978,285.11

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. QANplatform has a market cap of $978,285.11 and approximately $1,097.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.26 or 0.00479805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00073346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00078444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00083014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.20 or 0.00497363 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054215 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com . The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform

QANplatform Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

