Qitmeer Price Hits $0.0207 on Major Exchanges (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Qitmeer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $500,647.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.00479909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00078223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00083417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00486862 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 159,078,610 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.