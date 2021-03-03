QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,700 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.02% of QTS Realty Trust worth $120,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTS. Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

NYSE:QTS opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -159.70 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

