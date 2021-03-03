Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $5.43 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $532.60 million and approximately $278.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $5.43 or 0.00010657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,204,996 coins and its circulating supply is 98,171,193 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

