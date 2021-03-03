QuadrantProtocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $368,871.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 51.1% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and $368,871.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.31 or 0.00776782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

EQUAD is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.