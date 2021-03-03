Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Quaker Chemical worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

NYSE:KWR opened at $279.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 776.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.77. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

