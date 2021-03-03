QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

