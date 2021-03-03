Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Stock Price Down 6%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) fell 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $34.68. 2,047,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,654,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

