Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.73 and last traded at $91.75. Approximately 663,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 567,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.47.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.39.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Insiders have sold a total of 47,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,714 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Qualys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

