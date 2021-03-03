Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $398.92 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $33.04 or 0.00066714 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $398.92 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002355 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

