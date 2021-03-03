Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) VP Sells $86,032.80 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80.

Quanta Services stock opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $7,579,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $104,795,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 261,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

