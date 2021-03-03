Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%.

Quanterix stock traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,065. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

Get Quanterix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $93,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,187,401.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,814. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.