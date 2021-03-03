Quantstamp (QSP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.42 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $31.74 million and $1.42 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.46 or 0.00782738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00027904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00044602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

Quantstamp Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

