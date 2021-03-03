Quark Price Reaches $0.0075 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Quark has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $345.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000122 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

