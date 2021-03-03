QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0142 (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $90.65 million and $10.64 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.31 or 0.00776782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00045002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.