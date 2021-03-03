Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.87

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $3.06. Quest Resource shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 15,126 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 million, a PE ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 25.0% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.