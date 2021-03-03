Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.70

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as low as C$2.20. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 139,362 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on QST. Raymond James set a C$1.60 target price on Questor Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.00.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.