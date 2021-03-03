Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Down 6%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $149.50 and last traded at $151.60. 1,035,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 973,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.29.

A number of research firms have commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.17.

Get Quidel alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.23.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.