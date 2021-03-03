QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $619,836.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $1,695,296.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,700 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

