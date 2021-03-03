Quiztok (QTCON) Price Hits $0.0358 on Major Exchanges

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Quiztok token can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $22.08 million and $47.63 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 129.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,581,988 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

