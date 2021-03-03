QunQun (QUN) Market Cap Achieves $2.15 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $229,882.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QunQun is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

