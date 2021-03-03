Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is Game Creek Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,950 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail comprises about 4.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP owned 0.17% of Qurate Retail worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 158,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

