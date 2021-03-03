Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Qurate Retail in a report released on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QRTEA. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Qurate Retail by 138.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 296,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 172,226 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 31.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,550,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 369,414 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

