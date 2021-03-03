Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $186.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $186.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 145.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

