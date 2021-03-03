R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock Price Down 10%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 3,947,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,061,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $290.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.60.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 512,007 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 759,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

