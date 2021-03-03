R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock Price Down 10%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 3,947,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,061,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $290.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.60.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.
