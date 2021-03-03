Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 927,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 36,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

